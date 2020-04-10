Save 50% on Umbrella Academy, Avatar The Last Airbender, other comics from $2

- Apr. 10th 2020 3:52 pm ET

To close out the work week, ComiXology is taking 50% off a pretty wide selection of Dark Horse graphic novels priced from under $2. In fact, there are so many discounts here, that you’ll find not just one, but two sales spanning over 1,500 digital reads. One of our top picks is on Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 at $5.49. That’s 50% off the going rate, comes within $0.50 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve ever seen on a digital copy. If you just finished binging the Netflix adaptation of the series, then getting started with the original comic is a great way to follow it up and continue all the action of this rag-tag superhero team. Head below for some additional notable Dark Horse comic deals.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases.

Best of all? The usual 30-day free trial has now been expanded to 60-days. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 synopsis:

In an inexplicable worldwide event, forty-three extraordinary children were spontaneously born by women who’d previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children; when asked why, his only explanation was, “To save the world.” These seven children form The Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers. Their first adventure at the age of ten pits them against an erratic and deadly Eiffel Tower, piloted by the fearsome zombie-robot Gustave Eiffel.

