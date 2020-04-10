To close out the work week, ComiXology is taking 50% off a pretty wide selection of Dark Horse graphic novels priced from under $2. In fact, there are so many discounts here, that you’ll find not just one, but two sales spanning over 1,500 digital reads. One of our top picks is on Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 at $5.49. That’s 50% off the going rate, comes within $0.50 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve ever seen on a digital copy. If you just finished binging the Netflix adaptation of the series, then getting started with the original comic is a great way to follow it up and continue all the action of this rag-tag superhero team. Head below for some additional notable Dark Horse comic deals.

Top Dark Horse comic deals include:

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases.

Best of all? The usual 30-day free trial has now been expanded to 60-days. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 synopsis:

In an inexplicable worldwide event, forty-three extraordinary children were spontaneously born by women who’d previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children; when asked why, his only explanation was, “To save the world.” These seven children form The Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers. Their first adventure at the age of ten pits them against an erratic and deadly Eiffel Tower, piloted by the fearsome zombie-robot Gustave Eiffel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!