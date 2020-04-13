Panasonic eneloop 4-pack AA rechargeable batteries + charger $16 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Panasonic 4-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries with Wall Charger for $15.87 Prime shipped. For comparison, this bundle sells for $20 or more regularly. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, and with the holidays just around the corner, this is a great time to jump into the ecosystem. This bundle includes four AA rechargeable batteries and a wall charger. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 16,000 reviewers.

There are other rechargeable battery bundles out there on Amazon for less. But the key with today’s deal is the bundled wall charger. You won’t find this combination bundle from other brands for under $15.

Panasonic eneloop Batteries feature:

Recharge up to 2100 times

Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)

2000mAh type, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

4 position charger with advanced, individual battery charging, AA and AAA cells

Battery detection technology – automatically shuts off when charging is complete

