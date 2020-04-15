Today’s Best Game Deals: ToeJam & Earl $4, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $52, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! on Switch for $3.74 while Xbox One gamers can grab it for the same price right now in digital form. Regularly $15 on both platforms, this is one of the best deals we have tracked. The “funky fresh roguelike adventure” is a mash-up of the very best elements of the classic console games with a number of enhancements and improvements. While it can be played solo, it also features 4-player co-op to help you find all the secret locations, hidden presents, and more. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, XCOM 2 Collection, and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive, among others. We also still have loads of on-going digital game deals for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch below.
Best digital game deals:
- Xbox Digital Retro & Family Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Digital Couch Co-Op Sale up to 75% off
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- New digital Nintendo eShop deals from $4.50
- Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Sale from $5
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sale from $1 now live!
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $52 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal $50 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Child of Light $4 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $36 (Reg. $70)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey
You can now customize Nintendo Switch button layouts + move games to an SD
Gears Tactics launches this month, here’s the new trailer and art book
Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more
Review: COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is a beautiful memory from years past
Review: Why Animal Crossing New Horizons is a must-have for every Switch owner
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!