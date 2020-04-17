We are ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. The unheard of freebies return today alongside an impressive collection of action games, point-and-click adventures, music rhythm experiences, RPGs, and more. Highlights of today’s collection include To the Moon, Dandara Trials of Fear Edition, ICEY, Muse Dash, Hitman GO, Kathy Rain, and more. As always, a complete line-up of the best Mac and iOS app deals of the day can be found below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Biography: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hitman GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Touchgrind BMX: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Marathon 26.2 Trainer by C25K: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 13.1 Half Marathon Trainer: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tayasui Sketches Pro: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Earny: Money Back Savings App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Basic Calculator Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Darkness Trap: Purify Old Sins: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioMaster Pro: Mastering App: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

To the Moon:

A story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man’s memories to artificially fulfill his last wish. Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads. Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.

