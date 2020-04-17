Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Boy $18, God of War III Remaster $15, more

- Apr. 17th 2020 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for Switch at $17.99 via the eShop. This digital download regularly fetches $40 and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. It sells for $60 at Amazon in physical form. Featuring all of the best elements from the classic series, this colorful adventure-platformer features hand-drawn animations, a “vast interconnected environment,” and an interesting ability to transform into various creatures. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, God of War III Remastered, Far Cry New Dawn, and Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online, among many others. We also still have plenty on-going digital game deals for Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as even more new titles in the PlayStation Spring Sale. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Speculated PS5 price just went through the roof + likely shortages at launch

Star Wars Podracer debuts on Nintendo Switch and PS4 next month

Celebrate Pac-Man’s birthday with new arcade machines and a miniature console

Microsoft teams up with NVIDIA to bring ray-tracing and more into Minecraft

Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey

Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard