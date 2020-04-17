Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Boy $18, God of War III Remaster $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for Switch at $17.99 via the eShop. This digital download regularly fetches $40 and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. It sells for $60 at Amazon in physical form. Featuring all of the best elements from the classic series, this colorful adventure-platformer features hand-drawn animations, a “vast interconnected environment,” and an interesting ability to transform into various creatures. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, God of War III Remastered, Far Cry New Dawn, and Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online, among many others. We also still have plenty on-going digital game deals for Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as even more new titles in the PlayStation Spring Sale.

