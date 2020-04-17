Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Boy $18, God of War III Remaster $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for Switch at $17.99 via the eShop. This digital download regularly fetches $40 and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. It sells for $60 at Amazon in physical form. Featuring all of the best elements from the classic series, this colorful adventure-platformer features hand-drawn animations, a “vast interconnected environment,” and an interesting ability to transform into various creatures. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, God of War III Remastered, Far Cry New Dawn, and Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online, among many others. We also still have plenty on-going digital game deals for Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as even more new titles in the PlayStation Spring Sale.
Best digital game deals:
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Digital Retro & Family Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Digital Couch Co-Op Sale up to 75% off
- More digital eShop games from $1 or less
- New digital Nintendo eShop deals from $4.50
- Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Sale from $5
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sale from $1 now live!
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- God of War III Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Friday the 13th $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Overcooked! 2 $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! $4 (Reg. $15)
- Matched on Xbox One
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $52 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal $50 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Child of Light $4 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Speculated PS5 price just went through the roof + likely shortages at launch
Star Wars Podracer debuts on Nintendo Switch and PS4 next month
Celebrate Pac-Man’s birthday with new arcade machines and a miniature console
Microsoft teams up with NVIDIA to bring ray-tracing and more into Minecraft
Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey
Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!