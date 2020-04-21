Power your networking gear with APC’s 650VA 7-outlet UPS at $50 (Reg. $65)

Staples is offering the APC 650VA Seven-Outlet BN650M1 UPS for $49.99 shipped with the code 13130 at checkout. Note: The price will reflect at the final stage of checkout. Normally $65, our last mention was $53 and this is one of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering seven outlets and even a USB port, this UPS is perfect for keeping your home network powered even when the lights go out. The 650VA rating should be more than enough to keep most networking gear going. Five of the seven outlets are battery-powered plus surge protected, while the remaining two are just surge. Plus, some of the outlets are spaced apart more to accommodate larger bricks. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop down to 425VA to save some cash. The CyberPower 425VA UPS is available on Amazon for around $42.50 shipped. While it’s not as powerful the overall design might fit your setup a bit better.

Not ready to dive into owning a UPS? Well, Belkin’s 12-outlet surge protector is available for $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it won’t keep devices going when the power goes out, it does have 12 outlets to run more things at once.

APC 650VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:

Protect computers and other delicate electronic equipment from power surges and data loss with this APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply. It provides surge protection as well as battery backup so that nothing is damaged or lost during a thunderstorm. This APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply also includes a USB port for charging phones and other devices.

