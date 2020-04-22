Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $15, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Mega Man 11 for Switch at $14.99 via the eShop. Regularly $30 and currently starting from $25 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 50% off, a match for our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Blue Bomber’s latest adventure adds a host of new robot masters to the mix as well as a 2.5D perspective and the new double gear system that significantly enhances Mega Man’s abilities. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Dishonored 2, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Mega Man Legacy Collections, Goat Simulator, and much more. All of the on-going Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.

