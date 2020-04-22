Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $15, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Mega Man 11 for Switch at $14.99 via the eShop. Regularly $30 and currently starting from $25 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 50% off, a match for our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Blue Bomber’s latest adventure adds a host of new robot masters to the mix as well as a 2.5D perspective and the new double gear system that significantly enhances Mega Man’s abilities. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Dishonored 2, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Mega Man Legacy Collections, Goat Simulator, and much more. All of the on-going Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- More digital eShop games from $1 or less
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
- 1-year PlayStation Now $45 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator $2 (Reg. $10)
- Oxenfree $5 (Reg. $10)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 $7 (Reg. $15+)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Outlast 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead by Daylight SE $12 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone digital $20 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands GOTY $14 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $15 (Reg. $30)
- Friday the 13th $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Overcooked! 2 $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
