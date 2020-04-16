Well, the steep prices on big-time Nintendo games might not ever get as low as we would hope, but the big N has done a brilliant job at offering a steady stream of downloadable Switch game deals ever since this whole pandemic began. Along with a massive list of top-notch indie gems, the on-going Ubisoft Spring sale, and all the Bandai Namco games on sale, a series of new publisher sales just hit. Starting from $1 (or even less today), we have a wonderful selection of smaller experiences to discover including some amazing indie titles. From Kingdom: New Lands and Dandara to Gardens Between, Giana Sisters, and some Jackbox couch party games, there’s a little something for anyone stuck at home right now. Head below for our top picks.

Today’s downloadable Switch game deals:

The latest Switch firmware update finally brought custom button remapping to the table, but it might also be hinting at a possible dual display next-gen device. And you’ll soon be jumping on a Star Wars Podracer as the classic comes to Switch next month.

After you’re done digging through today’s downloadable Switch game deals, we also have a truck load of Nintendo Switch cases and controllers on sale right here. But be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for even more game deals and our Animal Crossing New Horizons review.

More on the The Gardens Between:

Downloadable Switch game deals: Best friends Arina and Frendt fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects from their childhood. Together they embark on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship: the memories they’ve built, what must be let go, and what should never be left behind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!