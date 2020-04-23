OWC, one of our favorite Mac and PC technology companies, just launched brand-new SSDs and is the “first-to-market” with 4TB NVMe drives. These drives aren’t brand-new necessarily, but the storage capacity upgrade is a huge welcomed upgrade. OWC’s 4TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe SSDs have read and write speeds of up to 3400MB/s and 3000MB/s, ensuring that you have plenty of bandwidth for moving huge files, like what Canon’s EOS R5 can record, to your computer.

Make a RAID of up to 16TB with OWC 4TB Aura P12 NVMe SSDs

OWC’s 4TB Aura P12 NVMe SSDs are breakthroughs in quite a few areas. First off, it’ll allow you to enjoy up to 4TB on a single drive in your desktop, which is something that hasn’t been available on the NVMe market before now. But, it also functions in OWC’s ThunderBlade and Accelsior 4M2, meaning these devices can now hold up to an insane 16GB of storage thanks to these new drives.

You’ll be able to use the new Aura P12 NVMe drives in Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C enclosures as well, giving you portable storage that’s super fast and extremely light. Thunderbolt 3 will reach speeds of around 2800MB/s, while standard USB-C will top out at 980MB/s, both of which are fantastic when you consider how small these drives are.

“Our SSDs have traditionally been a knockout with professionals and prosumers across industries, especially those who have a truly demanding workflow in rugged environments or studio spaces,” said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O’Connor. “We are very excited to be the first to offer this 4TB Aura P12 SSD to expand our Envoy Pro EX, ThunderBlade and Accelsior 4M2 line-ups. We know that users will get the highest performance they’ve ever experienced and can continue to count on OWC for superior reliability.”

Never worry about file transfer with up to 6000MB/s speeds

Should you opt to use these new drives in the Accelsior 4M2, you’ll be able to see speeds of up to 6000MB/s, which is literal insanity. To put that into perspective, you’d move 6GB in a single second, or 600GB in a little over 90 seconds. Give it 10 minutes and you can move a whopping 6TB of data. That’s right, 6TB of data moved in 10 minutes. If you’re working with large files, like that from a RED camera, the upcoming Canon EOS R5’s insane RAW 8K or any other large project, these drives inside of an Accelsior 4M2 are a must-have.

Pricing and availability

You can purchase these drives starting today and prices begin at $1,149.88. However, there are a few configurations to choose from:

These different options give you the ability to buy just the drive, the drive inside of a Thunderbolt 3 housing, inside of a USB-C housing, or in the ThunderBlade/Accelsior 4M2 already installed, ensuring that you’re up-and-running in no time at all.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!