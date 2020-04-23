It’s time for today’s best Android app deals. Every day a massive selection of Android games and apps go on sale via Google Play and we are here to collect all of the most notable price drops in one handy list for you. From classic 80’s beat ‘em ups to “peculiar” puzzle games, iconic point-and-click adventures, and much more, there are plenty of notable deals today. Highlights include titles like Double Dragon Trilogy, Zenge, Another World, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Nobodies: Murder cleaner, and more. Your complete collection of the day’s best Android app deals and freebies is waiting below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

In today’s best Android hardware deals, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e drops to new all-time and Google Nest Wifi bundles are more than $100 off. This morning’s new Fossil spring clearance event takes up to 70% off watches to sit alongside recent offers on the Fossil Sport Metal for $99 ($175 off), Withings Steel HR Sport, and the TicWatch Pro 4G. We also have Acer’s Chromebook Spin 11 at a new low of $279 and be sure to go score some free Android-friendly Star Wars Zoom backgrounds.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands GOTY $10, Alien Isolation $24.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Double Dragon Trilogy:

Enter Double Dragon Trilogy, a compilation specially optimized for mobiles and which includes all three installments of the beloved arcade series: Double Dragon, Double Dragon 2: The Revenge, and Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone. The first one begins with Billy and his brother Jimmy, two martial arts experts, in a mission to rescue Billy’s girlfriend, Marian, who’s been kidnapped by the Black Shadows Gang. All your favorite moves are here: punches, kicks, elbows, knees, head-butts and an assortment of not-exactly-street-legal weapons.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!