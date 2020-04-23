Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands GOTY $10, Alien Isolation $24.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition in digital form for $9.89. Regularly up to $30, Amazon is offering physical versions on PS4 for $13.97 and Xbox One for $14.99. Today’s deals are some of the lowest we have tracked, especially the digital offer, and the best we can find. The “co-op shooter-looter that started it all” is back for latest generation consoles with new weapons, character heads, gold chests and more. This version includes all 4 DLC packs as well. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Alien: Isolation for Switch, Death Stranding, Nioh 2 Special Edition, Kingdom: New Lands, and much more. All of the current Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- Capcom Nintendo Switch game sale from $10
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- More digital eShop games from $1 or less
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
- 1-year PlayStation Now $45 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Alien: Isolation Switch $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Death Stranding $28 (Reg. $50+)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $69 (Reg. $80)
- Kingdom: New Lands $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator $2 (Reg. $10)
- Oxenfree $5 (Reg. $10)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 $7 (Reg. $15+)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Outlast 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead by Daylight SE $12 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone digital $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War III Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $15 (Reg. $30)
- Friday the 13th $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Overcooked! 2 $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
