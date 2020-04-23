Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands GOTY $10, Alien Isolation $24.50, more

- Apr. 23rd 2020 9:30 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition in digital form for $9.89. Regularly up to $30, Amazon is offering physical versions on PS4 for $13.97 and Xbox One for $14.99. Today’s deals are some of the lowest we have tracked, especially the digital offer, and the best we can find. The “co-op shooter-looter that started it all” is back for latest generation consoles with new weapons, character heads, gold chests and more. This version includes all 4 DLC packs as well. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Alien: Isolation for Switch, Death Stranding, Nioh 2 Special Edition, Kingdom: New Lands, and much more. All of the current Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

