After a nasty spoiler hit the net over the weekend, Sony has finally unveiled The Last of Us 2 release date, alongside Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. With PlayStation 5 scheduled for holiday 2020, the release of what might very well be the most anticipated PlayStation 4 games still to come have finally been unveiled. While COVID-19-related issues have slowed production down on just about everything, it looks like Sony is now confident as to when gamers will finally get their hands on TLOU 2 and Ghost of Tsushima. Head below for more information.

The Last of Us 2 release date:

The Last of Us 2 release date has changed on us a couple times now, but with time dwindling down on this generation, Sony is finally confident it will release this summer. The continuation of Ellie and Joel’s story is easily among the most anticipated PS4 exclusives still to come with gamers eagerly waiting around 6-years since the original released in 2013.

And after waiting that long, the last thing you want to see is the leaked spoiler that hit the internet this weekend. In the name of not completely ruining what could be another absolute masterpiece for patient gamers, we won’t be linking to said leak. It is said to “completely ruin many of the game’s big reveals and twists.” But this message directly from the TLOU 2 development team at Naughty Dog is worth a quick look:

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIB — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 27, 2020

The Last of Us 2 release date is now confirmed for June 19, 2020. Pre-orders are now live.

Ghost of Tsushima release date:

Another particularly awaited title is Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. The gorgeous open-world game was scheduled for a June 26, 2020 release date back in early March, but things have now moved around a little bit. Likely due to COVID-19 holdups and to avoid stepping on Joel and Ellie’s toes, Ghost of Tsushima has been bumped back to mid July. You can read all about the game right here and prepare to enter feudal Japan circa 1270 in about 3-month’s time.

Ghost of Tsushima releases on PS4 on July 17, 2020 and pre-orders are now live at Amazon.

As our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios approach development milestones and confront a world changed by COVID-19, we find ourselves having to adapt to today’s ever-changing environment. Amidst some disruptions to our working styles, we wanted to provide an update to PlayStation gamers who are eager to learn when our next exclusive titles will arrive to PlayStation 4.

Outside of today’s Last of Us 2 release date, here are all of today’s best game deals as well as the latest digital PSN sale. You can still score the Uncharted Collection and Journey for free while PS Plus subs are at one of the best prices of the year right now.

Here’s all the latest details on PlayStation 5, the new DualSense controller, and the best ways to ensure you score a PS5 pre-order.

More details from Sony:

I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months.

