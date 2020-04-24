PlayStation Plus hits one of the best prices this year at $34 (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $33.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Amazon, today’s deal is $26 off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. The next best deal right now is this $36.50 offer at eBay. Now is really not the time to run out of online PS4 access, never mind all the deals and freebies that come with it. With this deal you can either jump in for the first time or extend your existing subscription without leaving the couch. This card will just attack on to however many months you have left on your existing subscription, as a reminder. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals.

As we mentioned above, PS Plus nets you access to the monthly free game library, huge deals on PSN and online multiplayer access. This month’s freebies are Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 and you can still grab the Uncharted Collection and Journey for free as part of Sony’s Play At Home Initiative.

Sony just launched a massive new PSN sale with hundreds of games at up to 50% off and you can still score a year of its game streaming PlayStation Now service for $45 (Reg. $60).

The company has also now unveiled all the technical specs for the PlayStation 5 console and the new DualSense controller, but speculated pricing for its upcoming flagship has soared through the roof since then.

PlayStation Plus memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

