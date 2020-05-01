Save 33% on Motorola’s Moto G7 Android Smartphone at a 2020 low of $200

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $11, and matches the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Motorola’s G7 handset comes equipped with a 12MP dual real camera system alongside a bezel-less 6.2-inch screen. A water-repellent design complements the package alongside face unlock and expandable microSD card storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 680 customers. Head below for more details.

If you’re dealing with a massive collection of photos or music, odds are 64GB of onboard storage won’t cut it. That’s why Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $25 is an essential add-on. It’ll let you max out the G7’s expandable storage, and ensure you don’t run out of space well into the future.

In the market for a more flagship experience? Right now Google’s Pixel 3a XL has dropped to one of its best prices yet at $349. That’s on top of our most recent collection of Android apps and games.

Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone features:

Take fantastic photos with this unlocked Motorola Moto G7 smartphone. The 12.0-megapixel dual-lens camera with high-resolution zoom lets you capture clear, detailed subjects, and the 6.2-inch Full HD+ display provides immersive ultrawide viewing. Use the screen flash of this 64GB Motorola Moto G7 smartphone to take better, brighter front-camera selfies.

