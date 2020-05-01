Save 33% on Motorola’s Moto G7 Android Smartphone at a 2020 low of $200

- May. 1st 2020 9:19 am ET

$300 $200
Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $11, and matches the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Motorola’s G7 handset comes equipped with a 12MP dual real camera system alongside a bezel-less 6.2-inch screen. A water-repellent design complements the package alongside face unlock and expandable microSD card storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 680 customers. Head below for more details.

If you’re dealing with a massive collection of photos or music, odds are 64GB of onboard storage won’t cut it. That’s why Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $25 is an essential add-on. It’ll let you max out the G7’s expandable storage, and ensure you don’t run out of space well into the future.

In the market for a more flagship experience? Right now Google’s Pixel 3a XL has dropped to one of its best prices yet at $349. That’s on top of our most recent collection of Android apps and games.

Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone features:

Take fantastic photos with this unlocked Motorola Moto G7 smartphone. The 12.0-megapixel dual-lens camera with high-resolution zoom lets you capture clear, detailed subjects, and the 6.2-inch Full HD+ display provides immersive ultrawide viewing. Use the screen flash of this 64GB Motorola Moto G7 smartphone to take better, brighter front-camera selfies.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
