Fujifilm’s new Instax Mini 11 instant camera hits new all-time low at $60

Amazon is currently offering the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera for $59.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Down from $70, today’s offer is good for a 15% discount and marks the very first price cut to date. As Fujifilm’s most recent instant camera, you’ll find a familiar retro-inspired design alongside a new automatic exposure system for point and shoot photography. The camera also handles better in low-light scenarios compared to its predecessor and a one-touch selfie mode allows you to switch to a macro setting. Having just been released earlier this year, ratings are still rolling in. So far it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

A great way to leverage some of your savings from today’s sale would be to grab some film with your savings. Whether you’re hoping to add a little fun to the time stuck inside social distancing or plan on getting out and about to capture some photos in the coming months, having plenty of film on-hand is a must.

If you’d rather upgrade your iPhone’s ability to capture photos and videos, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is currently on sale from $89. Or to put your new polaroids to use, Amazon has a selection of subscription boxes on sale including DIY crafts and more.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 features:

Meet the NEW INSTAX Mini 11 Instant Camera: the successor to the INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera. With its new Automatic Exposure function, there is no need to adjust a dial anymore to take photos based on your lighting. Just snap and shoot! Take the perfect selfie with the Mini 11’s Selfie Mode that allows you to get up close and personal with its built-in macro mode and selfie mirror.

