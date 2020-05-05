Save $199 on Autel Robotics’ EVO Quadcopter bundle at a new all-time low

Amazon currently offers the Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter Rugged bundle for $1,099.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,299, today’s offer saves you $199, marks a new Amazon low on the bundle, and is the best value we’ve seen to date on the drone. Aerial cinematographers will certainly appreciate the EVO Quadcopter’s 4K60 video recording capabilities, but other notable features here include a 4.4-mile range as well as GPS and GLONASS positioning. Plus, once you’re done flying, it can also fold into a more compact package for convenient transportation. This bundle also includes a two extra batteries, spare propellers, and other accessories to be toted around in a hardshell carrying case. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage.

Those looking for something even more affordable can instead opt for Potensic’s T25 GPS Drone, which is a fantastic choice for earning your wings. It touts a built-in camera, but lacks the higher-end feature set as the Autel option. I logged quite a bit of flight time with this model when I was first getting into drone flying and can easily recommend it for novice pilots.

If you’d rather improve your cinematography on the ground, DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 is currently on sale from $89. This 3-axis gimbal stabilizes shots on your iPhone or other smartphone and is an affordable way to make videos look more professional.

Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter features:

Capture video from the air using this orange Autel Robotics EVO quadcopter drone. The full-color video panel on the controller gives you a real-time view of the terrain below, and the four propellers let you precisely maneuver the drone into position over your subject. This Autel Robotics EVO quadcopter drone folds into a compact configuration for storage.

