Bella’s Pro Infusion 12-cup coffee maker is 50% off for today only at $40

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Flavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $39.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 at Best Buy, with third-party sellers listed at over $100 on Walmart, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Featuring a stainless steel finish, this coffee maker can brew up to 12-cups at once which is great for the whole family or serving guests. It sports an LCD display for adjusting the built-in timer and strength settings, while the handy pause function lets you steal a cup before the brewing process has completed. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If it’s just a basic coffee maker you’re after for get-togethers and the like, this Black+Decker model will likely do the trick. While you won’t get the brew strength adjustments, this model goes for $10 less than today’s lead deal and is mostly the same otherwise, outside of the stainless steel finish. It also has far better ratings at 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers.

Prefer an espresso machine instead? We have some great deals with $50 gift cards attached right here and be sure to check out our coffee bar feature for more. We also spotted a notable deal on Ember’s 2-pack of temperature controlled iOS Smart Mugs today.

More on the Bella Pro Series Flavor Infusion:

Simplify your morning with this programmable Sensio BELLA PRO Flavor Infusion coffee maker. The 1500-watt brewing system brews up to 12 cups in 10 minutes and the bold strength selector lets you customize your coffee experience. This Sensio BELLA PRO Flavor Infusion coffee maker is programmable 24 hours ahead of time so you can fix it and forget it.

