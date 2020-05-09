Apple 7th gen iPod touch 32GB hits $165 (Refurb, Orig. $199), more from $80

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of iPod touches on sale with prices from $80. These are in refurbished condition, but ship with a 90-day warranty. Our favorite is the latest 7th Generation 32GB model at $164.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $199, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you’re wanting a portable iOS experience without having to purchase an iPhone or iPad, this is a great option. The built-in camera lets you FaceTime family and friends during social distancing. You’ll also be able to enjoy Apple Arcade, TV+, and all of Apple’s other services. Not sure if the latest iPod touch is for you? Check out both our in-depth review and Rewind articles, where we dive into this iconic Apple device to see if it holds a place in today’s world.

Other iPod touches on sale:

Now that you’ve got an iPod touch, it’s time to stock up on movies to watch. Apple’s latest iTunes sale includes 4K films for $5, and even has the entire Friends series at $50. Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale for $100 off. Prices start at $400, and you’ll gain an always-on display, edge-to-edge screen, and more with your purchase.

You’ll also want to check out this 2-month subscription to Apple News+. It’s absolutely free and only available to new members, so be sure to take a look here before signing up in-app. And lastly, be sure to give mom the gift she’s wanting this Mother’s Day by grabbing a BOGO FREE iPhone at Verizon right now.

Apple iPod touch features:

4-inch Multi-Touch Retina display

Wi-Fi enabled, Bluetooth 4.1

A8 chip with 64-bit architecture

1080p HD video recording

8-megapixel iSight camera

FaceTime HD Camera

iTunes and the App Store, Siri, iMessage

FaceTime, Game Center, e-mail, Safari web browser

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!