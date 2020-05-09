Apple 7th gen iPod touch 32GB hits $165 (Refurb, Orig. $199), more from $80

- May. 9th 2020 9:50 am ET

From $80
0

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of iPod touches on sale with prices from $80. These are in refurbished condition, but ship with a 90-day warranty. Our favorite is the latest 7th Generation 32GB model at $164.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $199, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you’re wanting a portable iOS experience without having to purchase an iPhone or iPad, this is a great option. The built-in camera lets you FaceTime family and friends during social distancing. You’ll also be able to enjoy Apple Arcade, TV+, and all of Apple’s other services. Not sure if the latest iPod touch is for you? Check out both our in-depth review and Rewind articles, where we dive into this iconic Apple device to see if it holds a place in today’s world.

Other iPod touches on sale:

Now that you’ve got an iPod touch, it’s time to stock up on movies to watch. Apple’s latest iTunes sale includes 4K films for $5, and even has the entire Friends series at $50. Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale for $100 off. Prices start at $400, and you’ll gain an always-on display, edge-to-edge screen, and more with your purchase.

You’ll also want to check out this 2-month subscription to Apple News+. It’s absolutely free and only available to new members, so be sure to take a look here before signing up in-app. And lastly, be sure to give mom the gift she’s wanting this Mother’s Day by grabbing a BOGO FREE iPhone at Verizon right now.

Apple iPod touch features:

  • 4-inch Multi-Touch Retina display
  • Wi-Fi enabled, Bluetooth 4.1
  • A8 chip with 64-bit architecture
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • 8-megapixel iSight camera
  • FaceTime HD Camera
  • iTunes and the App Store, Siri, iMessage
  • FaceTime, Game Center, e-mail, Safari web browser

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
woot

woot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide