Save $59 Apple’s iPhone XR Smart Battery Case at a new 2020 low of $70

A4C’s official Rakuten storefront offers Apple’s official iPhone XR Smart Battery Case for $69.95 shipped in black. Usually selling for $129, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, the best in nearly a year, and comes within $1 of the lowest we’ve seen in any style. Delivering an additional 39-hours of use, Apple’s official iPhone XR battery case sports a sleek design comprised of soft-touch silicone. So if you’re looking to get every minute of extra usage out of your XR, this is a great option that will keep your device juiced up in the usual Apple style. Not only will you find a familiar Lightning port on the bottom, but also Qi charging support. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple Smart Battery Case features:

Engineered for iPhone XR, the Smart Battery case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.

