Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: R.B.I Baseball 20, SiNKR, more

- May. 14th 2020 2:49 pm ET

Thursday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. With folks still mostly stuck at home, scoring some top-notch and, more importantly, discounted entertainment can go a long way, so we are here to roundup all of the best for you. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like R.B.I. Baseball 20, Fast Burst Camera, Coloring Book+, SiNKR, Unbroken Soul, Farm Invasion USA, and more. Head below the fold for you complete lineup of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

R.B.I. Baseball 20:

Unleash greatness with your MLB crew in R.B.I. Baseball 20! R.B.I. 20 redefines arcade baseball action with massive advancements including brand new batting, pitching and base running controls, all-new broadcast-style pitching camera, major visual improvements and more authenticity. Plus, all your favorite gameplay modes including Franchise and Exhibition are back! All-New Controls: Choose pitch types based on real pitcher data, power up to swing for the fences or play it safe for contact & streamlined baserunning controls…Pitcher’s Perspective: Brand new broadcast-inspired Pitching Camera gives you a new perspective when delivering pitches.

