Thursday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. With folks still mostly stuck at home, scoring some top-notch and, more importantly, discounted entertainment can go a long way, so we are here to roundup all of the best for you. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like R.B.I. Baseball 20, Fast Burst Camera, Coloring Book+, SiNKR, Unbroken Soul, Farm Invasion USA, and more. Head below the fold for you complete lineup of today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Deadly Traps Premium FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic FREE (Reg. $1)
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- The Lost Ship FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Business Calculator Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Yomira – Premium Icon Pack (New) FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Fast Burst Camera FREE (Reg. $4)
- PPSSXX – PS1 Emulator FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Coloring Book+ FREE (Reg. $7.50)
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 $5 (Reg. $7)
- Seven Mysteries $1 (Reg. $3)
- SiNKR $1 (Reg. $2)
- Unbroken Soul $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Farm Invasion USA – Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Guns’n’Glory WW2 Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- 2048 – Puzzle Game FREE (Reg. $1)
- MARK’S LIFE FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lootbox RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Train Away FREE (Reg. $7)
- Snipback – Lifehacker smart voice FREE (Reg. $2)
- 911 Operator $1 (Reg. $6.50)
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $1 (Reg. $5)
- Diseases & Disorders $1 (Reg. $3)
- Word Gram PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator $3 (Reg. $5)
- Chess Trainer PRO $3 (Reg. $6)
- Mathematiqa – Brain Game $2 (Reg. $4)
R.B.I. Baseball 20:
Unleash greatness with your MLB crew in R.B.I. Baseball 20! R.B.I. 20 redefines arcade baseball action with massive advancements including brand new batting, pitching and base running controls, all-new broadcast-style pitching camera, major visual improvements and more authenticity. Plus, all your favorite gameplay modes including Franchise and Exhibition are back! All-New Controls: Choose pitch types based on real pitcher data, power up to swing for the fences or play it safe for contact & streamlined baserunning controls…Pitcher’s Perspective: Brand new broadcast-inspired Pitching Camera gives you a new perspective when delivering pitches.
