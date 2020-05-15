Launch your new booming online business with a .STORE domain name starting at $5

While the current pandemic has proven challenging for many industries, online retail is soaring. eCommerce orders have grown 168% year-over-year in the US and Canada, with individual brands like Superdry seeing 100% growth in just four weeks. In other words, this is the perfect climate for launching an online store.

Of course, there are plenty of other people who have the same idea, so finding some way to stand out is essential. For many of us, that means coming up with a store name that’s smart and memorable. Unfortunately, when it comes time to take your store online, you’ll likely have a hard time finding a matching .COM or .NET domain name that isn’t already snatched up.

Instead of changing your brand or settling for a .COM or .NET domain name that butchers what you originally came up with, go the smarter route and use a .STORE domain name instead.

Perfect for eCommerce websites, .STORE is part of the new generation of domain extensions. This extension holds just as much authority with search engines, but there are millions of great domain names still available. At the time of writing, examples include “gamesforkids.store” and “beautifulhouseplants.store.”

What’s more, branding your business with a .STORE domain name instantly tells customers what your site is all about. Your site becomes far more recognizable and relevant to potential customers—another huge win for businesses just getting off the ground.

Plus, industry heavyweights like Cristiano Ronaldo (https://cr7denim.store/), Emirates (www.emirates.store), and hundreds of thousands of small businesses, all have storefronts on the .STORE domain extension. So, by branding your business with a .STORE domain name, you’ll be joining the same camp as these players.

Given that most of us are stuck at home with far more free time than we’re used to, now is the perfect time to finally buckle down and get your business idea off the ground.

Want to get started? Click here and search for the .STORE domain name that’s perfect for your online business, starting as low as $5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!