Save 28% on Samsung’s 500GB Portable USB-C SSD at an Amazon low of $80

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 500GB T5 Portable USB-C Solid State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically fetching $110, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low. Samsung’s portable SSD is based on V-NAND storage and offers 540MB/s transfer speed thanks to the USB-C connectivity. Everything comes wrapped in an aluminum enclosure that’s not only compact, but is also shock-resistant. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,700 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Save some cash and grab WD’s 1TB My Passport Ultra instead. This alternative packs double the storage as the lead deal, but ditches the SSD for a hard drive. It’ll only run you $65 at Amazon right now, and still comes equipped with USB-C connectivity that’ll earn you out of the box MacBook compatibility.

For more ways to elevate your Mac setup, Twelve South’s Curve is now on sale for $43.50, down from its $60 going rate. That’s on top of an all-time low that brings Logitech’s Ergo Wireless Keyboard to $105.

Samsung 500GB T5 Portable USB-C SSD features:

Back up your system or move data between computers with this 500GB Samsung portable solid-state drive. Transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s let you save and share larger files easily, and the lightweight design fits into your pocket or bag. This durable USB 3.0 portable solid-state drive uses AES 256-bit encryption for reliable data security.

