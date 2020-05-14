An all-time low brings Logitech’s Ergo Wireless Keyboard to $105 (Save 20%)

Staples is currently offering the Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard for $104.99 shipped when code 44984 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $130 going rate, like you’ll pay at retailers such as Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is $11 under the all-time low there, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Upgrade the ergonomics of your setup with the aptly-named ERGO K860. Logitech’s wireless keyboard has a unique split layout which allows for a more natural typing experience and a cushioned wrist rest provides even more comfort. Bluetooth connectivity is joined by a wireless USB dongle for pairing with a computer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 215 customers and we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Ditch the ergonomic design when you bring Logitech MX Keys Advanced to your workstation instead. This option sells for $100 at Amazon, providing a more affordable experience that doesn’t pass up the Logitech quality.

We’re seeing plenty of other offers today on ways to upgrade your workstation, from Sabrent’s USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station at $150 to a massive sale on SanDisk storage from $10 and more. Or if you’re looking to pick up a new Mac, you can save $300 on Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, alongside steep up to $1,600 discounts on the latest Mac Pro.

Logitech Ergo K860 Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Type more naturally with ERGO K860 – an advanced ergonomic keyboard that promotes a more relaxed typing posture – reducing wrist bending by 25% and offering 54% more wrist support. The curved, split keyframe reduces muscle strain on your wrists and forearms. And the pillowed wrist rest offers comfort and the optimal ergonomic position.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!