An all-time low brings Logitech’s Ergo Wireless Keyboard to $105 (Save 20%)

- May. 14th 2020 4:29 pm ET

0

Staples is currently offering the Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard for $104.99 shipped when code 44984 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $130 going rate, like you’ll pay at retailers such as Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is $11 under the all-time low there, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Upgrade the ergonomics of your setup with the aptly-named ERGO K860. Logitech’s wireless keyboard has a unique split layout which allows for a more natural typing experience and a cushioned wrist rest provides even more comfort. Bluetooth connectivity is joined by a wireless USB dongle for pairing with a computer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 215 customers and we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Ditch the ergonomic design when you bring Logitech MX Keys Advanced to your workstation instead. This option sells for $100 at Amazon, providing a more affordable experience that doesn’t pass up the Logitech quality. 

We’re seeing plenty of other offers today on ways to upgrade your workstation, from Sabrent’s USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station at $150 to a massive sale on SanDisk storage from $10 and more. Or if you’re looking to pick up a new Mac, you can save $300 on Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, alongside steep up to $1,600 discounts on the latest Mac Pro.

Logitech Ergo K860 Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Type more naturally with ERGO K860 – an advanced ergonomic keyboard that promotes a more relaxed typing posture – reducing wrist bending by 25% and offering 54% more wrist support. The curved, split keyframe reduces muscle strain on your wrists and forearms. And the pillowed wrist rest offers comfort and the optimal ergonomic position.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Logitech

Logitech
Staples

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go