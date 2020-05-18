Over recent years Amazon has been licensing out its Fire TV platform to various manufacturers. Just like Roku has done to much success, Amazon has found a home in the budget-priced category and a partner in Insignia. While Amazon has its own line of Fire TV streamers, this partnership delivers standalone displays with the smart platform baked right in. Today, Insignia is making pre-orders available for its latest partnership with Amazon, including a fresh batch of 4K TVs set to be released next month. Hit the jump for full details on this upcoming release and more.

Amazon and Insignia partner up again

The 2020 edition of Insignia’s 4K UHDTVs arrives in June headlined by an affordable 43-inch model. Starting at $300, this model delivers a number of notable features for a TV at this price point.

Insignia is packing a 43-inch panel here with 4K capabilities, although you won’t find HDR support. That’s to be expected in the sub-$300 category. You’re also looking at a 60Hz panel. While those are two features that would be welcome, there’s still a lot to like here.

Ultimately, these budget-friendly Insignia TVs are a great option as a secondary display in your home. Such as in the bedroom, den, or your kid’s playspace.

Buyers will be able to count on the usual breadth of streaming services here, as you’d expect from a Fire TV OS-laden display. This includes access to over “500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD or Ultra HD” from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

Those in the Alexa ecosystem will be happy to know that the TV also integrates there, as well. You’ll be able to turn on the display, streaming shows, and more, all with voice control along the way.

Three HDMI ports alongside support for CEC make it easy for the TV to communicate, and even control, some devices.

Other notable features include:

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high deﬁnition.

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

The new Insignia 43-inch UHDTV with Fire OS is set to retail for $299.99. It will ship direct from Amazon in June.

