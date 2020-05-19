Scosche is expanding its collection of car accessories for iPhone and Android devices with a new lineup of MagicGrip mounts. Equipped with a new mechanism that automatically holds your smartphone in place, the mounts are joined by other features like up to 10W Qi charging and four form-factors. After first being announced back at CES 2020, these mounts are now available for purchase today. Head below for all the details on the Scosche MagicGrip Car Mounts, including pricing and more.

Scosche brings 10W Qi charging to MagicGrip mounts

Scosche’s new MagicGrip car mounts look to give your smartphone a dedicated spot on or near your dashboard and come equipped with a redesigned mechanism to holding things in place. The mounts can automatically sense when a device has been placed in, or when it’s ready to be removed, offering up 1-handed operation.

Qi charging has also been incorporated in the Scosche MagicGrip series, providing up to 10W speeds for Android devices or 7.5W for iPhones. While the wireless power pad is built into the mount itself, a bundled 12V USB-C car charger completes the package.

Another way that Scosche hopes to stand out from its well-established competition is with a design that takes heat generated while charging into consideration. Thanks to a thermal management channel placed behind the mount, the MagicGrip mounts are said to provide cooler, safer, more efficient charging.

If you’ve ever taken your iPhone on a road trip before, you’ll probably have noticed how hot the device gets when handling navigation while being charged. Exactly how well Scosche’s solution will affect this remains to be seen in practice, but even a minor improvement is welcome.

All told, Scosche has four new MagicGrip mounts available for purchase today and retail for $69.95 directly from the brand’s online storefront, as well as at Apple. Each one comes equipped with the same Qi charging tech, but in different form-factors to suit a variety of vehicles and in-car setups. There’s a Dash Mount that adheres directly to your dashboard, a combination Window/Dash Mount, Double-Pivot Mount, and lastly a Vent Mount option.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Scosche’s latest pack some impressive features, but with everyone driving less thanks to what’s going on in the world, now isn’t an ideal time to be launching a series of car accessories. The premium price you’d over to similar models from iOttie also makes the Scosche MagicGrip series a harder sell. But if the thermal improvements, 1-handed design, and versatile form-factors catch your eye, there’s a lot to like about the new releases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!