Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 18W USB-C PD Charger bundle $12 (33% off), more

18W USB C Charger: Equipped with a USB Type C port, UGREEN PD 3.0 charger provides you Max 18W output power, Charging iPhone Xs up to 50% in just 30 minutes. With the intelligent chip inside, the USB C wall charger matches the current as your device’s need automatically. Over-current, over-voltage and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure the safer charging overnight.

Apple-MFi certification with a compact & constructive design, strictly quality testing, It delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger. The PD charger can be used with USB C to lightning cable.