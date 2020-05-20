Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $10, Aladdin and Lion King $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for just $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly listed between $20 and $50 across 2020, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison, Best Buy sells it for $40. If you have been waiting for a deep sale to add this one to your collection, this is it. This hardcore open-world shooter also provides players with “devastating” Nano trite powers as well as a host of vehicles, from monster trucks to gyrocopters, to explore the diverse biomes of the wasteland. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including some fresh new digital eShop deals, Aladdin and The Lion King, Darksiders Genesis, Mega Man 11, Mafia Definitive Edition pre-orders, Nioh 2, and much more.
Best digital game deals:
- New Family-friendly Switch eShop sale from $5
- New Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- Nintendo SEGA/anime sale from $6
- PS4 Extended Play sale at up to 50% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $31.50 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Aladdin and The Lion King $20 (Reg. $30)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Mega Man Series Sale…
- Xbox The Witcher Series sale…
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ultimate Sonic Bundle $45 (Reg. $60)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15)
- Celeste $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Firewatch $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider Xbox Franchise Sale…
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2: Gold Edition $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Matched on PS4
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game FREE (Reg. $17+)
- Also on Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $36 (Reg. $80)
- Undertale $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar $24 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 20 Champions $24 (Reg. $80)
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- PAC-MAN 256 $2 (Reg. $5)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched via Walmart
- Super Mario Maker 2 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete PS4 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
