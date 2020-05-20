Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $10, Aladdin and Lion King $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for just $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly listed between $20 and $50 across 2020, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison, Best Buy sells it for $40. If you have been waiting for a deep sale to add this one to your collection, this is it. This hardcore open-world shooter also provides players with “devastating” Nano trite powers as well as a host of vehicles, from monster trucks to gyrocopters, to explore the diverse biomes of the wasteland. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including some fresh new digital eShop deals, Aladdin and The Lion King, Darksiders Genesis, Mega Man 11, Mafia Definitive Edition pre-orders, Nioh 2, and much more.

