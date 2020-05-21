Amazon slashes $100 off PDP’s Borderlands Maliwan Pistol Replica, now $50

Amazon is offering the PDP Borderlands 3 Maliwan Pistol Replica Weapon for $49.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $57. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new piece of gear to outfit your gaming room, this could be it. It’s a life-size replica of the Maliwan Pistol from Borderlands 3 that has functioning switches and a rotating ammo cartridge. There are also light and sound effects powered by three AA batteries. What you see and hear is identical to how it functions in-game. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far everything is looking great with 5/5 stars.
If you’d like to more prominently show off your love for Borderlands 3, consider grabbing one of these hoodies for $30. There are 17 different styles to choose from and each of which looks fantastic.
Speaking of fun and games, Mattel is on a roll with a new The Office edition of Uno shortly following the recently-announced Minimalista variant. The back of each card sports a cork board design and the front showcases different characters from the show.
PDP Borderlands 3 Maliwan Pistol Replica features:
- 1:1 life size Prop replica of a rare edition of the Maliwan Pistol from Borderlands 3
- Functioning switches and rotating ammo cartridge to simulate actual use (rotates faster as you hold the trigger)
- Light and sound effects that can be seen and heard from the actual Maliwan Pistol during gameplay (requires 3 AA batteries, batteries not included)
