Amazon slashes $100 off PDP’s Borderlands Maliwan Pistol Replica, now $50

Amazon is offering the PDP Borderlands 3 Maliwan Pistol Replica Weapon for $49.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $57. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new piece of gear to outfit your gaming room, this could be it. It’s a life-size replica of the Maliwan Pistol from Borderlands 3 that has functioning switches and a rotating ammo cartridge. There are also light and sound effects powered by three AA batteries. What you see and hear is identical to how it functions in-game. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far everything is looking great with 5/5 stars.

If you’d like to more prominently show off your love for Borderlands 3, consider grabbing one of these hoodies for $30. There are 17 different styles to choose from and each of which looks fantastic.

Speaking of fun and games, Mattel is on a roll with a new The Office edition of Uno shortly following the recently-announced Minimalista variant. The back of each card sports a cork board design and the front showcases different characters from the show.

PDP Borderlands 3 Maliwan Pistol Replica features:

1:1 life size Prop replica of a rare edition of the Maliwan Pistol from Borderlands 3

Functioning switches and rotating ammo cartridge to simulate actual use (rotates faster as you hold the trigger)

Light and sound effects that can be seen and heard from the actual Maliwan Pistol during gameplay (requires 3 AA batteries, batteries not included)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!