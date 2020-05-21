Let the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM accompany you poolside at $40 (Save $30)

Dell is currently offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $70, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer saves you 43%, comes within $2 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Rocking a waterproof design, this speaker can stay submerged for up to 30-minutes at a 1-meter depth. With 360-degree sound output, you’ll also be able to jam out to this speaker for 10-hours on a single charge, as well. WONDERBOOM can even be synced with other UE speakers for stereo sound. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also still tracking an $80 discount on the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker. This model packs more room-filling sound than the ultra-portable WONDERBOOM, and has fallen to a new Amazon all-time low of $120.

UE WONDERBOOM Speaker features:

Enhance your on-the-go audio experience with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which is ideal for outdoor use. This speaker, which pairs wirelessly with a range of smart devices, plays music for up to 10 hours at a time. Use this waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which floats, in the pool or on the beach.

