Let the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM accompany you poolside at $40 (Save $30)

- May. 21st 2020 3:53 pm ET

0

Dell is currently offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $70, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer saves you 43%, comes within $2 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Rocking a waterproof design, this speaker can stay submerged for up to 30-minutes at a 1-meter depth. With 360-degree sound output, you’ll also be able to jam out to this speaker for 10-hours on a single charge, as well. WONDERBOOM can even be synced with other UE speakers for stereo sound. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also still tracking an $80 discount on the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker. This model packs more room-filling sound than the ultra-portable WONDERBOOM, and has fallen to a new Amazon all-time low of $120.

UE WONDERBOOM Speaker features:

Enhance your on-the-go audio experience with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which is ideal for outdoor use. This speaker, which pairs wirelessly with a range of smart devices, plays music for up to 10 hours at a time. Use this waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which floats, in the pool or on the beach.

Roborock H6

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Dell

Ultimate Ears

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

