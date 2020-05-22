Get your cold brew on this summer with this Dash system for $48 (Reg. $60+)

- May. 22nd 2020 3:58 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $48.19 shipped. Regularly $100 direct, it more regularly sells in the $60 – $70 range at Amazon where it is now within a few bucks of the all-time low. As the warmer months roll-in, having a nice cold brew maker can be invaluable. Say goodbye to waiting overnight for your cold brew, this model can make up to 42-ounces of cold brew in just 5-minutes. It ships with a reusable filter, instruction manual, filter holder, and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Now if you don’t mind going the manual route for your cold brew there are more affordable options out there. OXO makes a pretty-looking Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $30, but you might be able to get away with the Bodum Bean model at under $13 Prime shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 450 Amazon customers and makes for a great low-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. 

We also still have a great deal running on OXO’s BREW Adjustable Kettle at 30% off right here plus even more in our household deals hub. Also, be sure to take a look at our latest coffee feature for tips and some affordable accessories.

More on the Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

  • 5 minute Coffee + concentrate: no more waiting overnight for your cold brew to steep. Dash Rapid cold brew system makes up to 42oz (1.5 L) of your fix in just 5 minutes. Or make up to 16 servings of cold brew concentrate – great for Coffee cocktails, desserts, and smoothies
  • Pick your brew: with the easy to turn dial and power button, easily choose and set your optimal cold brew flavor intensity: 5 min -light, 10 min – medium, 15 min – dark; still quicker than traditional methods
  • Simple + easy: just fill the Coffee container with grounds, the carafe with water, turn the dial, and done! fresh, rich, smooth cold brew is ready in a matter of minutes. Run the system again with just water for an easy clean

