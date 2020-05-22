CyberPower’s 650VA UPS has 6-outlets to power your gear: $63.50 (Reg. $106)

Newegg is offering the CyberPower 650VA/400W 6-Outlets UPS (Standby RT650) for $63.57 shipped with the code 5LTDTYSL72 at checkout. Down 40% from its going rate of $106 at Amazon, this is within pennies of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering 650VA of backup capacity, this UPS is designed to keep your entire desk running long enough to save documents and properly shut your gear down in case of a power outage. It has six outlets, three of which are battery-powered, and three are just surge protected. Two brick-sized plugs can fit here, giving you ample ability to power your gear. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you need more outlets and less overall capacity, CyberPower has a 550VA/330W option that has eight plugs on it. While you’re gaining the ability to run more gear with the two additional outlets, it does take a hit in overall capacity, giving you less runtime after the power goes out. But, at $55 shipped, you’re also saving an additional $8 over today’s lead deal.

However, for those who already own a UPS to power their desk, it might be time to consider putting your network on a backup. APC has a 425VA model that comes in at $47 shipped on Amazon. Offering six total outlets, four of them are designed to run off battery power, making this perfect for your networking gear.

CyberPower 6-Outlet UPS features:

650VA/400W standby battery backup uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system

6 NEMA 5-15R OUTLETS: (3) Battery backup & surge protected outlets, (3) surge protected outlets safeguard kiosk computer systems, credit card machines and receipt printers

LED INDICATORS: LED status lights indicate power-on and wiring faults

USB CONNECTIVITY: HID compliant USB port enables full integration with built-in power management and auto-shutdown features of Windows, Linux and Mac OS X

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!