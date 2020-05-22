Stainless steel adorns Fossil’s dive-inspired watch at $79.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Stainless Steel Watch (FB-02) for $79.50 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. If you’re a fan of medium- to large-sized watches, this offering may have your name on it. The case size measures 48mm and the face is comprised of a green sunray dial and three-hand movement. A stainless steel bracelet allows this style to be worn to both casual and upscale events. Water-resistance tops out at an impressive 100-meters. This watch is relatively new, so there are no ratings yet. Rest assured, Fossil is a reputable brand.

If this specific style isn’t for you, swing by yesterday’s Fossil roundup to find various offerings priced from $79. Sale pricing there allows you to take up to 45% off.

Oh, and while we’re talking Fossil, did you see yesterday’s selection of backpack deals? It’s made up of both Timbuk2 and Fossil offerings with options priced as low as $32. We also spotted several fresh Timbuk2 bags on sale earlier today.

Fossil Stainless Steel Watch (FB-02) features:

  • This dive-inspired 48mm FB-02 features a green sunray dial, three-hand date movement and a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet.
  • Case size: 48mm; Band size: 24mm, scratch-resistant mineral crystal face, Quartz movement with 3-hand date analog display, imported.
  • Water resistant up to 100m: Can be worn bathing, swimming or snorkeling and shallow diving

