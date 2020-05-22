Android TV powers this Hisense 55-Inch 4K UHDTV on sale for $500 (Save $100)

Amazon offers the Hisense 55H8G Quantum Series 55-Inch Android 4K UHDTV for $499.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Good for a $100 discount from its going rate, today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $45 of the all-time low. Centered around an Android TV experience, you’ll be able to pull up content from YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and other services alongside access to Chromecast features, Google Assistant integration, and more. A 55-inch panel with Quantum Dot delivers 4K HDR picture quality and there’s even a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 38,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

If the built-in speakers won’t deliver the kind of satisfying audio you’d hope for, bringing Sonos Playbar into the mix is sure to help. Right now you can grab a certified refurbished model for $399, down from its original $699 price tag.

Hisense 55-Inch Android 4K TV features:

Transform your viewing experience with this 55-inch Hisense Quantum smart TV. The Dolby Vision HDR technology and Dolby Atmos blend to deliver immersive visuals and cinema-like sound, while the Hi-View Engine and local dimming zones produce vivid and sharp image contrasts. This Hisense Quantum smart TV features AI technology for adjusting pictures automatically, and the game mode improves refresh rates for impressive responses.

