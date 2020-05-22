Score a new all-time low on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at $199

- May. 22nd 2020 12:43 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (MK62) for $199 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and marks a new all-time low. Having been unveiled earlier this year, NETGEAR’s latest router system packs Wi-Fi 6 support. Between the two included access points, you’ll benefit from 3,000-square feet of coverage alongside up to 1.8Gb/s speeds across its four download channels. Two Gigabit Ethernet ports complete the package for wired expansion. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 150 customers.

Leave the NETGEAR ecosystem and instead opt to center your home network around Tenda Nova’s Whole Home Mesh System at $100. You’ll step down to 802.11ac speeds, but with 3,500-square feet of coverage. So for a more budget-friendly setup, this option comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating and is sure to get the job done.

Yesterday, we spotted a 33% discount on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem which you can still take advantage of at $60. That’s on top of a more high-end Wi-Fi 6 deal that’s taking $70 off ARRIS’ mAX Plus Mesh Router.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

With Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System you’ll enjoy advanced whole home WiFi designed to deliver smooth video streaming and fast online gaming to more devices at the same time. Experience the next generation of WiFi 6, perfect for medium to large homes up to 3,000 sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps.

