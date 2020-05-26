All of today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. We have dungeon crawlers, mech combat, giant death worms, vintage RPGs, puzzlers, turn-based zombie combat, and much more on the slate today. Searching for deals among the many Android apps that go on sale everyday can be time consuming at best, so just let us do the ground work for you. Today’s collection is highlighted by deals on titles like Neo Monsters, Toby: The Secret Mine, Pixel Heroes, Dead Age, Kiwanuka, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, The Inner World games, Bridge Constructor Portal, and more. The complete lineup of today’s Android app deals can be found below.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We have some great Android hardware deals available right now as well including Motorola’s Moto Z4 Android Smartphone at $100 off to sit alongside this offer on Motorola’s Moto Z3 Play 64GB. Those deals join ongoing price drops on Pixel 3a/XL and Verizon’s grad sale, as well as the Samsung Galaxy A51. We also spotted some great charging gear deals in this morning’s Amazon’s Anker Gold Box and our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $15, Mega Man Zero Legacy $22.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Bridge Constructor Portal:

Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal and Bridge Constructor games. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!