Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $12 (25% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $11.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $16 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, is the first time we’ve seen it on sale this year, and matches the all-time low. Bringing 18W of power delivery to a compact wall plug, Aukey’s charger is smaller than what’s included with your iPhone. It’ll still quickly refuel your device with 3A speeds and packs foldable plugs for taking up less space when not in use. Over 740 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
This USB-C charger packs a total of 18W of power into its compact form. It also features a foldable plug for easy portability and storage. Keep your devices charged at home, in the office, or on-the-go.
USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone 11/11 Pro/ Max up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Consolidate your power with one charger for all your USB-C tech.
