Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $12 (25% off), more

- May. 26th 2020 10:25 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $11.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $16 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, is the first time we’ve seen it on sale this year, and matches the all-time low. Bringing 18W of power delivery to a compact wall plug, Aukey’s charger is smaller than what’s included with your iPhone. It’ll still quickly refuel your device with 3A speeds and packs foldable plugs for taking up less space when not in use. Over 740 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • UGREEN 18W USB-C 10000mAh Power Bank: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
  • AirPods Pro now at one of Amazon’s best prices ever: $228 shipped
  • Wemo’s 3-Way HomeKit Light Switch falls to best price in months at $42
  • Arlo Pro 3 offers HomeKit support, more from $170 shipped
  • AmazonBasics Ultra-Slim 10W Qi Charing Pad: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
  • Marshall’s Kilburn II Portable Speaker drops to $210 (30% off), more from $69

This USB-C charger packs a total of 18W of power into its compact form. It also features a foldable plug for easy portability and storage. Keep your devices charged at home, in the office, or on-the-go.

USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone 11/11 Pro/ Max up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Consolidate your power with one charger for all your USB-C tech.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go