Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds $35 (40% off), more

- May. 27th 2020 10:22 am ET

Key Series US (an Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its B80 Sport Earbuds for $35.39 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $59, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen this year. Aukey’s Key Series earbuds offer up to 8-hours of playback per charge and feature an IPX6 water-resistant design for accompanying you on workouts and the like. USB-C charging is sure to be a plus for many, which turns 10-minutes of power into 80-minutes of listening time when in a rush. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey Omnia 65W GaN USB-C Charger: $35 (Reg. $47) | Amazon
    • w/ code CSG8SDMF
  • UGREEN 7.5W Qi Charging Pad: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
  • Aukey B40 Bluetooth Sport Earbuds: $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code H2C42MEE
  • Spigen Samsung Galaxy S20/+ cases from $9
  • Aukey 20000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank: $27 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
    • w/ code KG35X7FD

The Bluetooth headphones adopt the newest hybrid driver systemdriver generate purer treble with exceptional clarity for you. An external antenna combines with Bluetooth 5. 0 to create an almost unbreakable link between your wireless earbuds and your device—even in busy places.

The B80 in-ear headphones feature a USB Type-C port for recharging. 10 minutes of power means an extra 80 minutes of playback. Get up to 8 hours of battery life when fully charged. Stable over-ear hooks provide a secure & comfortable fit and convenient cable routing. 3 sizes each of memory foam and soft silicone ear-tips.

