Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds $35 (40% off), more

Key Series US (an Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its B80 Sport Earbuds for $35.39 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $59, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen this year. Aukey’s Key Series earbuds offer up to 8-hours of playback per charge and feature an IPX6 water-resistant design for accompanying you on workouts and the like. USB-C charging is sure to be a plus for many, which turns 10-minutes of power into 80-minutes of listening time when in a rush. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
The Bluetooth headphones adopt the newest hybrid driver systemdriver generate purer treble with exceptional clarity for you. An external antenna combines with Bluetooth 5. 0 to create an almost unbreakable link between your wireless earbuds and your device—even in busy places.
The B80 in-ear headphones feature a USB Type-C port for recharging. 10 minutes of power means an extra 80 minutes of playback. Get up to 8 hours of battery life when fully charged. Stable over-ear hooks provide a secure & comfortable fit and convenient cable routing. 3 sizes each of memory foam and soft silicone ear-tips.
