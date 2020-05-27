A 2020 low discounts Sony’s Xperia 1 with 4K OLED display to $798 (Save $152)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone for $798 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. Down from its $950 going rate, today’s offer saves you $152, marks the first price drop we’ve seen this year, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Standing out from other Android devices on the market, Sony’s Xperia 1 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display. Around back there’s a triple-lens camera system complemented by Eye autofocus and 10fps burst shooting. There’s also two built-in SIM card slots, Dolby Atmos audio, IP65 water-resistance, and 128GB of onboard storage. Over 110 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage.

Use some of your savings on a case to add some extra protection into the mix for your new device. One recommendation would be to go with Spigen’s Rugged Armor Designed offering at $14. It has a shock-absorbent device and a raised lip around the front to keep the Xperia 1’s screen scratch-free.

For a more affordable way to score a new Android handset, right now Motorola’s Moto Z4 Smartphone is on sale for $400. That’s $100 off the going rate and a more budget-friendly offering if the high-end specs on the Xperia 1 aren’t doing it for you.

Sony Xperia 1 features:

Capture stunning photos and cinematic footage with this unlocked Sony Xperia 1 smartphone. A triple-lens camera system and advanced autofocus technologies make it easy to take stable, detailed images and capture 4K videos. This Sony Xperia 1 smartphone has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED touch screen that brings out the detail in captured footage and streaming videos.

