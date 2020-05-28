Acer’s Spin 15 Chromebook sports a 2-in-1 design at $379 (Save $70)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook for $379 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $449, today’s offer saves you $70, marks the first discount we’ve seen this year, and is the lowest since December. Living up to its name, Acer Spin touts a 15-inch 1080p display with a 360-degree folding hinge that allows this Chromebook to convert into a tablet. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage with support for microSD card expansion alongside dual USB-C ports and two USB-A slots. With 175 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Find more details down below.

A great use of your savings would be grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. It’s a great way to keep your machine safe and secure while it’s not in use and comes in several color options, as well.

Or if you’re in the market for something more affordable, HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook has been discounted down to $229. Not only is it good for $61 in savings, but this is the first time we’ve seen it on sale.

Acer Spin 15 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Get the latest technology with this Acer Spin touch screen Chromebook. Its 360-degree hinge lets you quickly convert to tablet or tent mode, and the 4GB of RAM and quad-core Intel Pentium processor power games and apps. This Acer Spin touch screen 15-inch Chromebook deal has an HD webcam for videoconferencing and a 32GB eMMC hard drive to store your photos and documents.

