Acer’s Spin 15 Chromebook sports a 2-in-1 design at $379 (Save $70)

- May. 28th 2020 3:32 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook for $379 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $449, today’s offer saves you $70, marks the first discount we’ve seen this year, and is the lowest since December. Living up to its name, Acer Spin touts a 15-inch 1080p display with a 360-degree folding hinge that allows this Chromebook to convert into a tablet. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage with support for microSD card expansion alongside dual USB-C ports and two USB-A slots. With 175 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Find more details down below.

A great use of your savings would be grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. It’s a great way to keep your machine safe and secure while it’s not in use and comes in several color options, as well.

Or if you’re in the market for something more affordable, HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook has been discounted down to $229. Not only is it good for $61 in savings, but this is the first time we’ve seen it on sale.

Acer Spin 15 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Get the latest technology with this Acer Spin touch screen Chromebook. Its 360-degree hinge lets you quickly convert to tablet or tent mode, and the 4GB of RAM and quad-core Intel Pentium processor power games and apps. This Acer Spin touch screen 15-inch Chromebook deal has an HD webcam for videoconferencing and a 32GB eMMC hard drive to store your photos and documents.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Chromebook Acer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go