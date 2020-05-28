Home Depot takes up to 50% off patio furniture from Hampton Bay, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering patio furniture and more up to 50% off. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay Bayhurt 5-piece Outdoor Dining Set at $499. It originally sold for $699 but trends around $600. This set includes a stylish round table and four matching chairs. It’s a great option for small dinner parties or as a secondary seating area for guests. Hampton Bay covers its cushion in a special proprietary material that promises will help keep them looking sharp for years to come. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout today is the Hampton Bay Tolston 4-piece Wicker Patio Set for $299. You’d typically pay around $375 here with today’s deal taking $200 off the original price. This bundle includes two lounge chairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table. It’s made of “durable and weather-resistant” steel frames and cushions, so it should be built for the long-haul. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of Home Depot’s patio furniture sale on this landing page for more deals on outdoor essentials. Don’t miss the new Special Buy of the Week for additional markdowns on DIY must-haves from DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more.

Hampton Bay Bayhurt Dining Set features:

This 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set is the perfect addition to your space. Part of the stylish and comfortable Bayhurst collection, it makes the perfect addition to your patio area, balcony or poolside. This set includes four hand-weaved wicker chairs and a round table with umbrella hole. Constructed of durable steel, it withstands weather with its powder coated finish. The cushions in this set feature a high-quality foam core.

