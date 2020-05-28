Save up to $1,520 on Samsung Frame 4K TVs and more in Woot’s refurbished sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Samsung 65-inch HDTVs in certified refurbished condition starting at $920. Shipping is free for Prime members, which will run you $6 otherwise. One highlight is on the Samsung The Frame 3.0 4K HDR TV (2019 edition) for $1,279.99. Originally selling for $2,800, you’ll more recently find it selling for $1,800 in new condition at B&H with today’s offer saving you up to 54%. It’s also $20 under our previous refurbished mention and the lowest we’ve seen to date. If you’ve been looking for a new TV but don’t want to deal with the typical black plastic casing, Samsung’s Frame trades that out for a stylish wood frame that blends in with your home. Other highlights include smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+, and four HDMI ports. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 305 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of Woot’s refurbished sale for additional discounts starting at $920. Even if you don’t care for the unique design of something like Samsung’s Frame, there are plenty of other options to choose from. Each one includes the same 90-day warranty as the lead deal.

Speaking of TVs, LG is finally rolling out its very first 48-inch OLED TV. It was originally launched earlier this year, but now shoppers will finally be able to add this to their setups. Get the full scoop in our recent coverage.

Samsung The Frame features:

See breathtaking art and 4K content with this Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart QLED TV. Quantum dot technology renders true-to-life details of Ultra HD and HDR movies, and the included One Connect box simplifies operation for connected devices. This Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart QLED TV has Bixby built-in and supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for intuitive voice control.

