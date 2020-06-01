Monoprice’s Maker Select Plus 3D Printer drops to $200 (Open box, 40% off)

Monoprice is currently offering its Maker Select Plus 3D Printer for $199.99 shipped in open box condition. Typically fetching $330, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $15 under the lowest we’ve seen, and the best overall to date. Sporting an 8-square inch print area, Maker Select Plus also features a heated bed for easy print removals, a 3.25-inch touchscreen, and more. In terms of print resolution, you’re looking at a range of 100- to 400-microns per layer. This is a great option for those just getting started with bringing 3D creations to life. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 265 shoppers. Monoprice’s open-box products are backed by its 30-day return window and a 90-day warranty. More details below.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

If you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions. Our review of the Monoprice Maker Ultimate is also worth a read through for some extra insight on what to expect from the brand’s 3D printers.

Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer features:

Built upon the design of the Maker Select 3D Printer, the Maker Select Plus 3D Printer now features a unified design with an integrated control box and a smaller footprint. Like the previous models, the Maker Select 3D Printer features a large 7.9″ x 7.9″ x 7.1″ build area, but with a 50% faster print speed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!