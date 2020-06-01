Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Speaker packs a waterproof design at $80 (Save $70)

Best Buy offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer beats the competing Amazon discount by $40 and matches the all-time low we’ve only seen once before. Delivering up to 15-hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water-, dust-, and drop-proof design backed by an IP67 rating. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,900 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Bring home the same Ultimate Ears quality for less with WONDERBOOM at $69. This option delivers a similar waterproof design with up to 10-hours of playback and a smaller form-factor. You’ll even be able to enjoy the same multi-device pairing.

Or if you’re looking for an even more affordable speaker, you’ll definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $23 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks immersive 360° sound with deep bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. But BOOM 3 also hangs tough. It’s seriously waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof which means you can bring vibes anywhere.

