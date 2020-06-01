Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Speaker packs a waterproof design at $80 (Save $70)

- Jun. 1st 2020 2:53 pm ET

0

Best Buy offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer beats the competing Amazon discount by $40 and matches the all-time low we’ve only seen once before. Delivering up to 15-hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water-, dust-, and drop-proof design backed by an IP67 rating. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,900 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Bring home the same Ultimate Ears quality for less with WONDERBOOM at $69. This option delivers a similar waterproof design with up to 10-hours of playback and a smaller form-factor. You’ll even be able to enjoy the same multi-device pairing.

Or if you’re looking for an even more affordable speaker, you’ll definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $23 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks immersive 360° sound with deep bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. But BOOM 3 also hangs tough. It’s seriously waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof which means you can bring vibes anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears
Google Shopping

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go