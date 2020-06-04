This laptop stand is a work-from-home must at just $22 Prime shipped

Sunlord (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand for $22.09 Prime shipped with the code I5QDYJUR and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally closer to $35, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re working from home still, there’s a chance you’re just using a laptop on a desk on your counter. This stand is perfect for any MacBook, Pixelbook, or even Surface computer. It’ll hold most computers from 10- to 15-inches, which fits a plethora of sizes. Plus, it stands about 6-inches off the table, bringing your laptop’s display up to a more comfortable height. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for something with a bit of a different design. This monitor stand offers a plethora of uses, from raising your computer’s display to propping up a laptop. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and makes it super simple to raise your screen high.

Speaking of laptops, Apple’s MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,580 right now. This is the 15-inch model and originally went for $2,399. Sporting 16GB of RAM and an Intel i7 processor, it’s got plenty of power to handle any task.

Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

SUIT FOR ANY LAPTOP 10″ TO 15.6” – The laptop stand fits all laptops 10 – 15.6 inches, such as Apple MacBook 12 / 13, MacBook Air 13, MacBook Pro 13 / 15 / 2018 / 2017 / 2016, Lenovo ThinkPad, Dell Inspiron XPS, HP, ASUS, Chromebook, and other notebooks PC computers (10 inch, 11 inch, 12 inch, 13 inch, 13.3 inch, 14 inch, 15 inches, 15.4 inch, 15.6 inch, etc).

STURDY & PORTABLE – The office computer stand is totally made of thickened Aluminum alloy, so the stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. The rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly and ensure your laptop stable on the stand. And the rubber feet prevent the stand from slipping on your desktop. Moreover, the stand is detachable and easy to install without tools, so the lightweight laptop stand is really portable.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN – The slim compact stand elevates your laptop by 6’’ to a perfect eye level and prevents you from hunching over your screen, which reduces neck and shoulder pain. Moreover, the edge of the stand is so smooth that protects you from being scratched.

