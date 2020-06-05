Chefman’s regularly $80+ air fryer is down to $40 shipped for today only

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Chefman 2.5-L Analog Air Fryer (RJ38) for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy, this model currently sells for $80 via Amazon third-party sellers and is the lowest price we can find. A great way to get that golden crispy flavor on fries, chicken wings, shrimp, and much more, this model sports a 2.5-L capacity as well as a built-in 30-minute timer. The adjustable temperature controls (180- to 390-degrees) support a wide-range of recipes and a dishwasher-safe cooking basket makes for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

All things considered, today’s offer is one of the most affordable air fryers we can find right now, name brand or not. Even the usually rock-bottom 2-quart Chefman Turbo Fry model is currently selling for even more at Amazon.

However, you could use a fraction of your savings on The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook, which features over 220-pages of fresh new ideas. And be sure to browse through our picks of the best new cookbooks of the season as well as our home goods deal hub for even more discounts.

More on the Chefman 2.5L Analog Air Fryer:

Chefman Express 2.5L Air Fryer : Quickly prepare fried favorites like shrimp and onion rings with this air fryer, which features adjustable temperature control and a 30-minute timer for flexible cooking. The dishwasher-safe basket makes cleanup quick and easy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!