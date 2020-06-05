Dash’s sous vide-style Egg Bite Maker drops to $24 at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe Egg Bite Maker for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest total we can find. This is also within $1 of the all-time low. While it can be used for desserts and other recipes, this machine is designed to create those delicious egg bites that have been popping up everywhere. Simply fill the molds with your egg mixture of choice, and let the sous vide-style cooker handle the rest. It ships with a 1-year warranty as well as four mini silicone molds and one larger tray. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While it might not provide you with the same kind of sous vide egg bites, you can score the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for less. This one provides hard and soft boiled eggs as well as omelettes and more for $17 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 25,000 Amazon customers.

However, if the 6-egg capacity there isn’t enough for you, check out this ongoing offer we have the 12-egg Dash Deluxe Rapid Cooker at $24 Prime shipped (20% off). And be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more notable kitchenware deals.

More on the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide-Style Egg Bite Maker:

From the creators of the ORIGINAL DASH RAPID EGG COOKER, the egg bite maker now gives you perfect, sous vide style egg bites at home, every time (without the hefty price tag) we it! Short on time? Simply prep your eggs, fill the silicone molds, cook, and eat! The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it. This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, those who have busy schedules, meal prep, or follow Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free, or Vegetarian lifestyles.

