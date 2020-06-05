LEGO’s new DC Wonder Woman 1984 set sees first price cut to $35, more from $13

- Jun. 5th 2020 4:09 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO DC Wonder Woman 1984 vs Cheetah set for $34.97 shipped. Down from $40, this kit was just released last month and is now seeing its first price cut. This 371-piece kit gives DC fans another look at what to expect from the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 film and assembles the titular heroine alongside her nemesis, Cheetah. Both characters enter in the form of exclusive new minifigures alongside illustrated comic book-style box art and more. Head below for more LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier this week, we got a look at LEGO’s recent Blue Fury Hot Rod build which you can score for free right now. Or if you’re searching for a blast from the past, we also got a first look at the upcoming Wooden Duck kit.

LEGO DC Wonder Woman 1984 features:

Young super heroes can relive Wonder Woman 1984 movie action with the LEGO DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah (76157) building kit. When Wonder Woman (Diana Prince) encounters her archenemy, Cheetah (Dr Barbara Minerva), at the transmitter tower, the scene is set for an epic battle!

