It’s now time to head into the weekend with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. The amazing Stardew Valley RPG is still on sale for $5 right here along with a host of other notable offers still live down below. But we have a whole new batch of price drops from Apple’s digital marketplaces to browse through today. Highlights include titles like You are Hope, Studies, Eric Carle’s Bear Animal Parade, Sketch Tree Pro, and more. Head below for today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Studies: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eric Carle’s Bear Animal Parade: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Barefoot World Atlas: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: The Limited Edition 11 app Mac Bundle: $54 ($800+ value)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Motorsport 7 $10, Persona 5 Royal $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Watchimise-Minimal Watch Faces: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Video to Photo Grabber: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on You are Hope:

You are Hope’s gameplay and online worlds are separate from OHOL’s, and the emphasis is more on the need to collaborate peacefully with other players in order to survive and evolve. Your task is to rebuild civilization from scratch, together with other players and across countless generations. One important thing you do in this game is to name your children (who are also players). “You are Hope” is what a mother would say when she gives the name ‘Hope’ to her baby.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!