Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Power Strip Cube $13 (40% off), more

- Jun. 10th 2020 10:23 am ET

0

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering its Power Strip Cube at $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $22, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Equipped with four AC outlets and three 2.4A USB ports, this versatile charger can handle all of your desk’s power needs. Its compact design won’t take up too much space either, and a 5-foot long power cord ensures you can place it pretty much anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet 2-pack: $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
  • Easyacc 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code YSWUJ2RS
  • RAVPower 61W USB-C GaN Charger: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
  • UGREEN 18W USB-C Charger: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon 
    • w/ code UGREENSD449
  • Mpow M30 True Wireless Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 3XQIE6R4

With the 5-foot power cable, you can put this cube power strip anywhere that’s most convenient. Cube design accommodates big plugs with non-interfering outlets. About the size of a tennis ball, to go where your power needs are without being an obstruction and to make it suitable for travel and cruise ships.

Equipped with 4 AC outlets and 3 USB charging ports 2.4A. Ensure that all your devices remain charged and powered at the same time. It also has a 5’’ power cord with 3-prong grounded plugs. With the cube-shaped design, this compact power strip is space-saving, ideal for home, nightstand or travelling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go