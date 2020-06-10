Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Power Strip Cube $13 (40% off), more

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering its Power Strip Cube at $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $22, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Equipped with four AC outlets and three 2.4A USB ports, this versatile charger can handle all of your desk’s power needs. Its compact design won’t take up too much space either, and a 5-foot long power cord ensures you can place it pretty much anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
With the 5-foot power cable, you can put this cube power strip anywhere that’s most convenient. Cube design accommodates big plugs with non-interfering outlets. About the size of a tennis ball, to go where your power needs are without being an obstruction and to make it suitable for travel and cruise ships.
Equipped with 4 AC outlets and 3 USB charging ports 2.4A. Ensure that all your devices remain charged and powered at the same time. It also has a 5’’ power cord with 3-prong grounded plugs. With the cube-shaped design, this compact power strip is space-saving, ideal for home, nightstand or travelling.
