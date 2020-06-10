These LED light bulbs are 1,200-lumens + turn on/off at dusk or dawn for $10

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 100W/1,200-lumen Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code ORPLEFSL at checkout. This saves you 50% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. As someone who’s buying a house, I know all about changing out old incandescent or CFL bulbs for more energy-efficient options. I actually just picked up two of these bulbs myself, giving me new lights for my porches. With the equivalent of 100W of output, you’ll get 1,200-lumens out of each bulb here. The built-in sensors turn on the light at night, and off once the sun comes up. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Opt for Westinghouse’s 60W LED Bulb to save some serious cash. It’s just $3 Prime shipped and adds illumination anywhere in your home. However, it won’t turn on or off with the sun like today’s lead deal.

For lights that respond to your voice commands, check out this sale we found on a Philips Hue setup. We’re tracking the Lightstrip Plus extension bundle at $70, which is a killer deal if you’re wanting to add illumination to your home theater.

Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

AUTO TURN ON / OFF: Built-in light sensors, it will automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn by detect the light intensity. Turn off > 45Lux, turn on <15Lux. Never waste your time to turn the light on or off physically.

ENERGY SAVING: Replace a 100W traditional light bulb with a 13.5W LED bulb. Provide enough brightness as well as save 80% energy, effectively cuts your electricity costs.

LONG LIFETIME: MINGER light bulb provides 30,000 hours lifetime, which is made of plastic mask according to the LED chip unique cool requirements. It can solve the hassle of frequent bulb replacement. No glare, no flicker. One year warranty.

